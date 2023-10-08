Govt will never hand over power peacefully through fair elections: Khasru

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said today (8 October) the Awami League will never hand over power peacefully through a fair election.

"Those who think that Sheikh Hasina would hand over power peacefully after a fair election are living in a fool's paradise. So, the decision will be made on the streets," he said.

While speaking at a seminar on acceptable national elections, neutral government during elections, structural reforms and the role of major stakeholders, organised by the Governance and Policy Research (GPR) at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity, the BNP leader said, "The national government will be formed in the coming days. If the country has to be brought to the streets, based on the current situation, then everyone must be united."

Alleging that the courts would not grant bail, the Election Commission (EC) would not grant fair elections, and the banks would not hold anyone accountable for looting, Khasru said, "This is because we are under a fascist regime. Expecting the rule of law here will do [us] no good."

Stating that the EC is part of a vote rigging scheme, he further said the Election Commissioner is [also] a part of the fascist regime.

"He has been appointed to hold a rigged election. There is no point in saying anything to them [the EC]. There is only one way, this regime has to move."

Alleging that the judges are also part of this process, he said, "During Hitler's reign, there was a law – if there was conflict between the law and the Nazis, the Nazi party would prevail. Such was the policy under Mussolini and Stalin. Bangladesh is also like this now. Many people are not getting bail even after 10 years. It has nothing to do with the law. Judges are just showing obedience to the master."

"The Awami League has no right to cancel the caretaker government system," he said, adding, as the system was (originally) formed with the consensus of all political parties, it should be cancelled with the consensus of all parties.

He also added that the politics that will follow after Sheikh Hasina's government will be different.

"Through transformative change, human rights, rule of law, democracy will be truly established. There will be people's participation. We are not just waging a movement to oust a fascist regime, we are doing so to establish a knowledge-based, just society," said the BNP leader.

Also present at the event, BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal said the government has not been able to bring the market under control amid soaring prices. "If people's income increases by Tk100, the price of goods increases by a thousand times."