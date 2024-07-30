Govt will ensure 'extremist' Jamaat-Shibir cannot exploit legal loopholes to engage in politics: Quader

File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

 

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Obaidul Quader, today said that the government will thoroughly examine the legal aspects before banning Jamaat-Shibir to ensure this "extremist group" cannot exploit legal loopholes to engage in politics in Bangladesh.

Quader made this statement at a meeting held at Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital this morning. He also called on the home minister to ensure that no innocent person is arrested.

"The law enforcement agencies are identifying criminals based on footage. No innocent person is being detained. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed that general students should not be harassed. Yet, BNP Secretary General (Fakhrul) is shamelessly lying, claiming that innocent and helpless students are being detained," said the Awami League General Secretary.

He further said that BNP-Jamaat used students as shields in their movement, adding, "The government is aware of the sources of their instructions, incitements, and funding. There is no longer any opportunity to confuse the nation with nonsense."

The meeting began with prayers and a moment of silence in memory of those killed and injured in the recent violence across the country.

Notable attendees at the meeting included Awami League Presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaq, Advocate Kamrul Islam, Dr. Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Dr Dipu Moni, and presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units of Awami League, Dhaka district Awami League, and affiliated organizations.

 

