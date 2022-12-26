Govt will deal with country's internal issues, not foreign diplomats: Quader

Politics

UNB
26 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

Govt will deal with country's internal issues, not foreign diplomats: Quader

UNB
26 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 03:35 pm
Govt will deal with country&#039;s internal issues, not foreign diplomats: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government will resolve internal issues of the country and foreign diplomats have to abide by the rules.

The minister said this while talking to reporters at his ministry's conference room at the Secretariat.

"Foreign diplomats will not put anyone in office, the country's people will. Foreign diplomats have to follow the (Convention) when they talk about internal affairs of our country. It's the government who will solve the country's problems, not them," Quader said.

Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, added that the government does not tolerate "terrorist activities like torching vehicles and shops."

"We are always alert to prevent any kind of terrorism. We will take necessary steps if anyone creates chaos and causes public suffering. Law enforcement agencies are always active to tackle violence," Quader added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

3h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

5h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

5h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

17h | TBS SPORTS
Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

19h | TBS SPORTS
Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

19h | TBS Stories
Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

21h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction