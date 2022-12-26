Govt will deal with country's internal issues, not foreign diplomats: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government will resolve internal issues of the country and foreign diplomats have to abide by the rules.

The minister said this while talking to reporters at his ministry's conference room at the Secretariat.

"Foreign diplomats will not put anyone in office, the country's people will. Foreign diplomats have to follow the (Convention) when they talk about internal affairs of our country. It's the government who will solve the country's problems, not them," Quader said.

Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, added that the government does not tolerate "terrorist activities like torching vehicles and shops."

"We are always alert to prevent any kind of terrorism. We will take necessary steps if anyone creates chaos and causes public suffering. Law enforcement agencies are always active to tackle violence," Quader added.