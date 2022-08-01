Govt wants to suppress political movements by oppression: Mirza Fakhrul 

TBS Report 
01 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 10:38 pm

File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the government wants to suppress political movements by oppression as it showed in Sunday's Bhola incident.

The opposition party leader made the remarks taking part in a funeral prayer for Abdur Rahim Matbar in front of the BNP office in the capital's Nayapaltan, for a BNP activist who was killed in Bhola. 

The Bhola BNP units staged a demonstration in the Mohajanpatti area of Bhola Sadar on Sunday morning, protesting the recently-started load shedding and rapid price increase of essential commodities. At one point, they clashed with the police and at least 50 were also wounded in the conflict.

"My brother's blood was shed in Bhola. It was a peaceful protest, but the police opened fire there. We cannot let Abdur Rahim's blood go in vain. Keeping him alive in memory, we have to move forward to defeat this government," Mirza Fakhrul said. 

The sacrifice of Abdur Rahim has again proved that the people of this country do not dread the repression of fascist governments, he added.

BNP Standing Committee Members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Khan and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Vice Chairman Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, and several other allied senior leaders took part in the event.

