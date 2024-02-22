Govt wants to increase electricity, fuel prices to take revenge on people: Rizvi

As the "dummy election" was rejected by the people, electricity and fuel prices will be increased again on 14 March to take revenge on the people, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (22 February).

Speaking at the party's press conference at its Nayapaltan office on Thursday afternoon, he condemned the tariff hike, saying the government is oppressive and considers the people as its enemies.

He said such indifference towards the people was unacceptable.



Rizvi said the government was increasing the price of electricity and fuel to make public life miserable.

"If the price of electricity and fuel increases, its chain reaction will adversely affect the public. The agricultural industry and factories will be in a deep crisis," he said.

Rizvi said the people were feeling the pinch of increasing prices.

"Consumers are struggling to buy the food they need. A price hike on top of this will hit the common man hard," he said.

Rizvi also claimed the government has passed the debt burden on to the people by taking massive loans from the country and abroad in the name of development.

"The country's exchequer has become almost empty due to the horrendous fiscal policy of the government.

"The people's question is where did the dollars from the reserve go? Who has embezzled dollars by showing the light of development? Who has smuggled wealth abroad? Now increasing the price of electricity and water supply is another diabolical method of sucking people's blood in different ways," he said.