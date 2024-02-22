Govt wants to increase electricity, fuel prices to take revenge on people: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:57 pm

Related News

Govt wants to increase electricity, fuel prices to take revenge on people: Rizvi

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:57 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

As the "dummy election" was rejected by the people, electricity and fuel prices will be increased again on 14 March to take revenge on the people, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (22 February).

Speaking at the party's press conference at its Nayapaltan office on Thursday afternoon, he condemned the tariff hike, saying the government is oppressive and considers the people as its enemies. 

He said such indifference towards the people was unacceptable.
 
Rizvi said the government was increasing the price of electricity and fuel to make public life miserable. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"If the price of electricity and fuel increases, its chain reaction will adversely affect the public. The agricultural industry and factories will be in a deep crisis," he said.

Rizvi said the people were feeling the pinch of increasing prices.  

"Consumers are struggling to buy the food they need. A price hike on top of this will hit the common man hard," he said. 

Rizvi also claimed the government has passed the debt burden on to the people by taking massive loans from the country and abroad in the name of development. 
"The country's exchequer has become almost empty due to the horrendous fiscal policy of the government. 

"The people's question is where did the dollars from the reserve go? Who has embezzled dollars by showing the light of development? Who has smuggled wealth abroad? Now increasing the price of electricity and water supply is another diabolical method of sucking people's blood in different ways," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

5h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

8h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

6h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

1h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

2h | Videos
Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

4h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

5h | Videos