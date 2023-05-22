Govt wants to buy Airbus aircraft to get commission: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged the government has decided to procure planes from Airbus for Biman Bangladesh Airlines with an aim to pocket the commission.

"I worked in the Ministry of Aviation. I know why they (govt) want to buy the aircraft from Airbus. Because Boeing does not pay commissions, but Airbus does it. I challenge, Airbus pays commission, that is why the aircraft from Airbus are being bought, instead of Boeing," he said.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion, the BNP leader said Bangladesh Biman is going to purchase the new aircraft from Airbus though it has reached a point incurring losses from where it's difficult for the state-owned organisation to operate flights.

The Association of Engineers, Bangladesh (AEB) organised the programme on 'plundering' in the energy sector at a city hotel.

At a recent meeting, the directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines decided to buy modern aircraft from Airbus to increase the size of the existing fleet of the national flag carrier.

Fakhrul, who was a state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, during Khaleda Zia's last cabinet, strongly opposed the move.

"The MD of Biman said yesterday (Sunday) that the aircraft from the Airbus are being procured in the interest of the country. If you think about the interests of the country, please try to run the existing aircraft efficiently. But you're not doing that," he said.

The BNP leader said the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft of Biman Bangladesh was hit by another aircraft due to wrong handling, leaving it inoperative for one year or two years. "That is the reality."

"Their (govt's) only goal is to indulge in theft and corruption. They looted the entire Bangladesh and ruined the country. They want to continue their looting for five more years," he observed.

He said there are two things--terrorism and corruption-- in the body chemistry of Awami League.