Govt using judiciary as weapon to establish fascism: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
03 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 07:20 pm

Related News

Govt using judiciary as weapon to establish fascism: Fakhrul

Fakhrul also lamented that though Zubaida Rahman has no involvement with politics, she was also convicted in the case

UNB
03 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
File photo
File photo

BNP Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the government has been using the judiciary as the biggest weapon to establish fascism by suppressing and oppressing the opposition.

"This fascist government is using the judiciary as its main and biggest weapon," he said while speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

He also said the government is completely taking away the basic, democratic, and constitutional rights of people using the judiciary.

"Democracy-loving people are being subjected to extreme harassment, suppression and oppression by this judiciary to stop their democratic movement and the struggle," the BNP leader said.

He bemoaned that the government has been pushing the nation into unending violence and uncertainty with its obstinacy to hang onto power.

The BNP leader said a 'dictated' court verdict was given against their acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman with a motive to put his leadership into question and thwart the ongoing movement.   

"But the movement can never be suppressed or stopped in this way. People will not go back home until their demands are met," he said.

Fakhrul also lamented that though Zubaida Rahman has no involvement with politics, she was also convicted in the 'false' case.

He claimed that Awami League leaders have been acquitted in similar cases in which Tarique was convicted.

The BNP leader also recalled that 15 graft cases filed against Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina during the 1/11 political changeover in 2007 were withdrawn by using the judiciary.

"That is why we're saying they (govt) are actually using the courts and judiciary as a weapon to establish their fascism," he said.

Fakhrul alleged that BNP Chairperson Khaleda was convicted completely unfairly and sent to jail by framing a 'false' case.

"It's surprising that the trial court sentenced her (Khaleda) to 7 years, and while the high court extended it to 10 years. However, many Awami League leaders got bail in similar cases and they were acquitted and they even discharged their responsibilities as ministers," he said.

Apart from the judiciary, Fakhrul alleged the government has been using the media as a weapon to suppress the truth and establish their statements as the truth.

He strongly condemned the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday

The BNP leader said Nur was attacked horribly and inhumanely by the 'cadres' of Chhatra League in front of TSC of Dhaka University, leaving him injured.

He also protested the police raid on Nur's residence by the Detective Branch of Police and said this cannot continue in any civilised country.

After the press conference, Fakhrul visited Nurul Haque Nur at Universal Medical Hospital in Mohakhali where the Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders was undergoing treatment.

He talked to Nur and inquired about his treatment from the doctors.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / judiciary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low