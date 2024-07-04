Govt using judiciary to suppress people’s rights: Manna

UNB
04 July, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:20 pm

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna speaks at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest the 'police attack' on the then-opposition chief whip and BNP MP Zainul Abedin Farroque. Photo: UNB
Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna speaks at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest the 'police attack' on the then-opposition chief whip and BNP MP Zainul Abedin Farroque. Photo: UNB

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna today (4 July) accused the government of using the judiciary to curb the rights of the country's people.

"Is this a government? It cannot lower the cost of commodities nor ensure our democratic rights. But it can use the court for the quota [system in public jobs]. It also can take actions through the court that erode the rights of the people," he said while speaking at a rally.

Manna said the Awami League government filed a corruption case against a former chief justice it had appointed.

"The United States has imposed sanctions against the person it [govt] had appointed as the army chief. Allegations of corruption are now spreading like bad odour against the person who was once the chief of the police force during this regime," he observed.

Manna said university teachers have launched a movement rejecting the new pension scheme, Prottoy, which has led to the closure of universities.

"But no minister is saying anything about this issue. I read in the newspaper that the Awami League General Secretary and Bridges Minister was supposed to meet with them [teachers], but later I heard that it was postponed," he said.

He warned that the situation is getting complicated for the government to handle as students have taken to the streets, demanding the abolition of quotas in government jobs while the teachers are on a movement demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme "Prottoy".

"The streets are bustling once more [with various action programmes]. Opposition parties are also taking to the streets again…this regime must go this time. This government is not a lasting one. It is not a government at all," the Nagorik Oikya chief observed.

The Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Forum organised the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest the 'police attack' on the then-opposition chief whip and BNP MP Zainul Abedin Farroque in front of the Parliament complex 14 years ago.

Zainul Abedin Farroque attended the program but chose not to make any statements.

On 6 July 2011, Zainul Abedin Farroque was seriously injured when a group of law enforcers attacked a procession of BNP MPs in front of the Parliament building on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

Manna criticised the government for what he said not taking any action against the police officers who assaulted Farroque. 

He opposed the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to New Delhi, saying these deals would jeopardise the country's independence and sovereignty.

"Alongside the rail transit, an MoU on satellites was signed. All of my country's confidential information will be shared with India. Why should we sign such a deal with them [India]? Similarly, why do we need to collaborate with India to develop our nuclear capabilities?"
Manna said the government is trying to say these are MoUs, not agreements. "But when a memorandum of understanding is signed, it implies that it will form the basis of an agreement."

He called upon the government to annul the MoUs with India considering the long-term consequences.

