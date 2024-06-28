Govt using 'goat, Benazir-Aziz scandals' to divert attention from agreements signed with India: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 06:53 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The government is using various stunts, such as the "goat scandal", "Benazir-Aziz scandals", and the arrest of accused by helicopter", to divert attention from recent agreements with India that undermine the country's interests, the BNP alleged today (28 June).

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the remarks at a press conference referring the recent corruption allegations against former National Board of Revenue official Matiur Rahman, former IGP Benazir Ahmed, former army chief Aziz Ahmed and the arrest of two accused in the murder case of MP Anwarul Azim.

"The country is being run by a dictator, which is why the people are being neglected. The entire nation is now living in fear and anxiety due to… actions taken by Hasina," the BNP leader said at the press briefing held at BNP central office in Nayapaltan this afternoon.

Rizvi further said, "The general secretary of the Awami League [Obaidur Quader] has stated that those who are looking for issues against India are going down the wrong path again.

"According to Obaidul Quader's words, we have to assume that even if someone establishes infrastructures through Bangladesh by endangering our sovereignty, opposing it would be wrong. Such statements only suit subservient, power-usurping traitors to the nation," he added.



