Govt using energy sector as weapon to 'plunder' public money: BNP

Politics

UNB
22 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:06 pm

Related News

Govt using energy sector as weapon to 'plunder' public money: BNP

UNB
22 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:06 pm
Govt using energy sector as weapon to &#039;plunder&#039; public money: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the Awami League government has been using the energy sector as a weapon to plunder public money.

"The main reason behind the current energy crisis is corruption.  It (energy) is a great weapon for them (govt).  They have been using the energy sector as a major tool for plundering through corruption," he said.

Speaking at a seminar, the BNP leader said the government has been plundering public money from every sector of Bangladesh apart from the energy one, putting people's lives and livelihoods at stake.

"You have seen how they have indulged in corruption in the health sector, endangering people's lives and health during the Covid period. You have also seen how five people lost their lives when a girder fell in Uttara while hundreds of people are dying in accidents on the bridges and roads across the country," he observed.

The BNP leader compared the Awami League government with the notorious and brutal Bargis – a light cavalry mercenary group of Maratha Empire's – who indulged in large-scale plundering in the western part of Bengal for about ten years (1741–1751) during the Maratha invasions of Bengal. "They (AL) are now playing the role of Bargis."

BNP arranged the seminar titled "Corruption is the source of the energy crisis" at the Jatiya Press Club.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, who was the power and energy minister in Khaleda Zia's government in 1991, presented the keynote paper at the seminar.

In the keynote paper, Mosharraf highlighted the adverse effects of the rise in fuel prices on the economy, the suffering of the common people, and rampant corruption and plundering by the ruling party in the power and energy sector.

Fakhrul said the freedom fighters liberated the country to establish a free-sovereign, liberal and democratic society, but the current regime has completely turned the country into a 'fascist' state obliterating democracy and people's rights. "We now can't talk anywhere, can't write anywhere and can't go anywhere."

Bangladesh / Top News / Energy

BNP / energy / Public Money

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

6h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

6h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

4h | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

4h | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

5h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs