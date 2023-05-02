Govt using DSA as a weapon to prolong authoritarian rule: Fakhrul

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 04:33 pm

The BNP has accused the ruling Awami League (AL) government of using the Digital Security Act (DSA) as a "weapon" to prolong its "authoritarian rule."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks during af press conference held at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday (2 May).

Today's media briefing was held following Monday's (1 May) virtual meeting of the party's standing committee.

Matters including the eight-month-long detention of Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra (suffering from kidney complications), and the prosecution of UNB journalist Md Jahangir Alam were discussed at the online meeting. 

Both of them have been sued under the DSA.

Fakhrul stated that this law is the biggest obstacle to freedom of expression in Bangladesh and is damaging the country's democracy. 

He said, "The government is using it [DSA] to stifle the freedom of expression of opposition party leaders, journalists, and the general people. BNP believes that the government is using this law to perpetuate its own rule. 

"We call for the immediate release of all those who have been arrested [under DSA], including Khadijatul Kubra, and the withdrawal of all cases moved under this law. We also demand the immediate abolishment of the anti-democratic DSA."

During the same meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan raised concerns over the Essential Services Bill 2023. 

He discussed various aspects of the bill, which was approved by the cabinet and submitted to the parliament, and is in the process of becoming law soon.

BNP believes that the proposed law is controversial for many reasons, including being undemocratic, against the interests of workers and professionals, unilateral, exclusionary, and in clear violation of international commitments.

"Opinions of the stakeholders' opinion were not taken into account during the formulation of this law. The proposed law supersedes the existing labour laws and denies all rights that the working-class people had earned by carrying out movements for ages," the BNP general secretary added.

The BNP believes that the proposed law will not only undermine the interests and rights of working people but is also against democracy, human rights, and people's constitutional right to protest thus demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposed Essential Services Bill 2023.

BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury were also present at the press conference.

