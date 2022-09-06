Govt unable to solve issues with India: Fakhrul

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 05:32 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the government has not been able to resolve the outstanding issues with India so far.

"They [the government] couldn't do this because they don't have the support of the people," said the BNP leader in reaction to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing India visit.

While talking to reporters after paying tributes to party founder Ziaur Rahman laying wreath at his grave Tuesday, Fakhrul said, "Whenever she [Sheikh Hasina] visited India, she gave us a lot of hope about signing agreements of our interest including the Teesta deal. But it has not happened yet.

"I am saying it again, let her come back, what will she bring for the people of Bangladesh - that will be the success of this visit."

Regarding the recent incidents of landing mortar shells in Bangladesh from Myanmar, Fakhrul said, "The more terrible thing is that Myanmar is destroying the sovereignty of Bangladesh again and again by firing mortar shells. But the government's knee-jerk foreign policy leaves them unable to do anything but to give reactions only."

Responding to a query about the current EC, Fakhrul said that BNP does not accept this commission as they think the commission is completely illegal and unethical.

