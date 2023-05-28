Govt turns entire country into a prison: Fakhrul

Criticising the government for its repression on opposition party men, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the entire country has been turned into a prison.

"The government's relentless arrests of BNP leaders, activists, and opposition party members, coupled with its ongoing acts of attacks, filling cases, killings, and disappearances, have transformed the entire country into a prison," Fakhrul said in a statement on Sunday (28 May).

He further said, "This illegal government has failed in all aspects of state administration. Being disorientated, it has resorted to this game of arresting BNP leaders and activists."

The BNP spokesperson also condemned the recent arrest of Noakhali BNP's relief affairs secretary Abdur Rahman from a city hotel.

Abdur Rahman, chairman of the Chhatarpaiya Union Parishad, was detained on Saturday night. He was on the run since he made defamatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting of Swechhasebak Dal on Thursday evening.