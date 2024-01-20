Govt turned Bangladesh into a laughing stock worldwide: Rizvi

The global community now sees Bangladesh as a subject of mockery after a sham election that witnessed an illegal government ascend to power, according to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"We are protesting to reclaim the nation's sovereignty while you [the government] have mortgaged it. Exchanging our sovereignty for a sham election has turned us into a laughing stock in the world," he said during his speech while distributing blankets among the needy at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan, marking the 88th birth anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman on Saturday (20 January).

"Had we compromised our sovereignty and heeded the directives of the lords [foreign powers], we wouldn't have relied on our true strength— the people of this nation, not any masters," he claimed and alleged that those engaged in politics while leaning on powerful states are the ones compromising the sovereignty of our country.

In response to the statement made by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, he said, "When the AL general secretary [Obaidul Quader] claims that BNP is undermining the country's sovereignty by abstaining from elections, ignorant individuals like him have already transformed this country into a hell."

Criticising the ruling Awami League government, "Today we cannot bring [Tista] water. Criticising the Tipaimukh dam is forbidden because those in power are the ones who have compromised our sovereignty.

"Sheikh Hasina has transformed into a one-party authoritarian, stripping away the people's voting rights. Today, she has elevated herself to an imperial position, where the nation operates solely on her commands and gestures."

The BNP leader claimed they continue to fight with their lives to protect and strengthen sovereignty to bring back democracy despite challenges.

He said, "Even if our lives are lost, BNP will not let even an inch of Bangladesh's soil be leased. This lesson of freedom, sovereignty, and democracy was advocated by the party's founding president Ziaur Rahman. His tragic demise, a result of an international conspiracy, stands as a testament to the price he paid for preaching these values."

He further added, "Begum Khaleda Zia fearlessly carried forward the legacy of the martyr President Ziaur Rahman. The current illegitimate government has imprisoned and subjected her to torment. Despite being afflicted with an illness, she refuses to yield or compromise. Her unwavering stance is a powerful testament to her commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty of the country."

Health Affairs Secretary of BNP Dr Rafiqul Islam, alongside General Secretary of the Women's Party Sultana Ahmed, and other leaders from BNP's women's party were in attendance.