Govt turned Bangladesh into a laughing stock worldwide: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 04:26 pm

Related News

Govt turned Bangladesh into a laughing stock worldwide: Rizvi

The BNP leader claimed they continue to fight with their lives to protect and strengthen sovereignty to bring back democracy despite challenges

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 04:26 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi held a press conference at the party&#039;s Nayapaltan office on 14 January. Photo: TBS
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi held a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office on 14 January. Photo: TBS

The global community now sees Bangladesh as a subject of mockery after a sham election that witnessed an illegal government ascend to power, according to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"We are protesting to reclaim the nation's sovereignty while you [the government] have mortgaged it.  Exchanging our sovereignty for a sham election has turned us into a laughing stock in the world," he said during his speech while distributing blankets among the needy at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan, marking the 88th birth anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman on Saturday (20 January).

"Had we compromised our sovereignty and heeded the directives of the lords [foreign powers], we wouldn't have relied on our true strength— the people of this nation, not any masters," he claimed and alleged that those engaged in politics while leaning on powerful states are the ones compromising the sovereignty of our country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response to the statement made by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, he said, "When the AL general secretary [Obaidul Quader] claims that BNP is undermining the country's sovereignty by abstaining from elections, ignorant individuals like him have already transformed this country into a hell."

Criticising the ruling Awami League government, "Today we cannot bring [Tista] water. Criticising the Tipaimukh dam is forbidden because those in power are the ones who have compromised our sovereignty. 

"Sheikh Hasina has transformed into a one-party authoritarian, stripping away the people's voting rights. Today, she has elevated herself to an imperial position, where the nation operates solely on her commands and gestures."

The BNP leader claimed they continue to fight with their lives to protect and strengthen sovereignty to bring back democracy despite challenges.

He said, "Even if our lives are lost, BNP will not let even an inch of Bangladesh's soil be leased. This lesson of freedom, sovereignty, and democracy was advocated by the party's founding president Ziaur Rahman. His tragic demise, a result of an international conspiracy, stands as a testament to the price he paid for preaching these values."

He further added, "Begum Khaleda Zia fearlessly carried forward the legacy of the martyr President Ziaur Rahman. The current illegitimate government has imprisoned and subjected her to torment. Despite being afflicted with an illness, she refuses to yield or compromise. Her unwavering stance is a powerful testament to her commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty of the country."

Health Affairs Secretary of BNP Dr Rafiqul Islam, alongside General Secretary of the Women's Party Sultana Ahmed, and other leaders from BNP's women's party were in attendance.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rizvi / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

8m | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

8h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

7h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

1h | Videos
Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

4h | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos