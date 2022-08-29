Govt trying to create anarchy with relentless attacks on opposition: Fakhrul

UNB
29 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 05:15 pm

Govt trying to create anarchy with relentless attacks on opposition: Fakhrul

UNB
29 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government is trying to create anarchy in the country by attacking opposition leaders and activists and their houses in different parts of the country. 
 
"The Awami League cadres have established a reign of terror across the country. They have added a new dimension to their terror activities now by attacking the houses of the leaders and workers. The armed terrorists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League are attacking our various rallies, party offices, business establishments and killing and injuring our leaders and activists and filing false cases against them," he said. 
 
Speaking at a press conference, Fakhrul said the current "illegal" government has started to continue their suppression policy again by getting afraid of BNP's countrywide movement that began on 22 August in protest against hikes in the prices of fuel and essential commodities.  
 
"We have got an unprecedented response from the people for our protest programmes as lakhs of people are participating in our rallies," he said. 
 
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent comment that opposition leaders and activists would not be obstructed from carrying out protest programmes, Fakhrul said the current government says one thing and does another. 
 
"They're now doing the opposite of what they have said. This is the character of Awami League. Their terrorist character has once again been exposed to the people of the country through the incidents. This is how they have destroyed democracy in this country and turned Bangladesh into a failed state," he observed. 
 
The BNP leader said their ongoing protests at upazila, thana, municipality and union levels will continue until 10 September. 
 
He said they will announce their next course of programmes after 10 September. 
 
Fakhrul said their party leaders and activists came under attacks in different districts, including in Jashore, Munshiganj, Tangail, Feni, Satkhira, Patuakhali, Chattogram, Bagerhat, Khagrachari, Rangamati, Thakurgaon, Laxmipur, Mymensingh, Magura, Gaibandha, Barishal, Khulna, Netrakona, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Bhola, Natore, Cumilla and Narail, by the ruling party 'cadres' and law enforcers centring their peaceful protest programmes. 
 
"So far, more than 750 leaders and activists have been injured in these attacks. False cases have been filed against thousands of leaders and workers while around 60 of them have been arrested," the BNP leader said. 

