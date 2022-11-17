Govt trying to bar BNP from holding mass rallies: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 01:28 pm

Related News

Govt trying to bar BNP from holding mass rallies: Fakhrul

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 01:28 pm
Govt trying to bar BNP from holding mass rallies: Fakhrul

The government has been trying to foil all divisional rallies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. 

BNP has been holding divisional rallies in protest of the price hike of daily necessities and in demand of democracy. However the law enforcement agencies have continued all efforts including killing, attacking, injuring and arresting opposition leaders and activists and ordinary people to foil these programmes, said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir during a press briefing at the BNP chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan area on Thursday (17 November).

So far BNP has held six divisional rallies. People are attending the rallies to demand their basic rights of food, clothing, democratic rights and to protest against all the misdeeds of this government, said the BNP leader.

However, the transport owners are creating public unrest by going on strike on the rally days, upon the directions of the government, claim Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said, "I call upon the economists and civil society individuals to determine the amount of economic damage to the country caused by the strikes and reveal it to the public. The administration gives the excuse that if we hold a rally, it will cause public nuisance, and the movement of people will be obstructed, while the government is making all the people suffer by holding undeclared strikes all over the country."

"In some places they are shooting themselves and filing cases accusing opposition leaders and activists, in some places they are arresting them and sending them to jail in old cases, and in some places they are filing cases under the Explosives Act against opposition leaders and activists by planting bombs by themselves. This has already come up in the speeches of the ministers of the government."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP rally / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

4h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

17h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

18h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

18h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday