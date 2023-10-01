Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader

BSS
01 October, 2023, 02:50 pm
01 October, 2023, 04:46 pm

Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader

The Election Manifesto Formulation Committee of Bangladesh Awami League has already held its first meeting concentrating on the national polls, Obaidul Quader said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government is taking preparations to hold a free, fair and neutral election as per the constitution.

The minister made this remark while the Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka Iwama Kiminori paid a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office here in the morning.

The Election Manifesto Formulation Committee of Bangladesh Awami League has already held its first meeting concentrating on the national polls, Quader informed the Japanese envoy.

During the call, they also discussed how to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries including the progress of the ongoing projects with the assistance of Japan.

