Govt taking country to destruction with misrule: Fakhrul

The government is taking the country to destruction with its misrule, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged on Tuesday (9 July).

Speaking at a doa and milad mahfil, he also called upon the country's people to get united to intensify the anti-government movement to remove the Awami League from power.

"The Awami League established one-party Baksal rule in 1975. They have now destroyed democracy in a different way," the BNP leader said.

He also alleged that the ruling party has destroyed the electoral system, the country's economy and politicised the administration and the state institutions.

"The country is now going to ruination. As long as this Awami League government is in power, Bangladesh will go to the abyss faster," Fakhrul said.

He warned that the country's independence and sovereignty will be at stake and the economy, education and all other sectors will be completely ruined.

"What we need now is to build unity among all. We'll accelerate the street movement using that unity to defeat them (AL)," the BNP leader said.

The BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the programme at the Maulana Bhasani Auditorium in the city's Nayapaltan area, seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital.

Fakhrul said a strong movement is imperative to have Khaleda freed from jail without any condition for ensuring her advanced treatment abroad.

"There is no reason to see the release of our leader (Khaleda) and democracy as separate issues. The democracy will be restored and the country will be protected if our leader is freed," he said.

He said it is necessary to oust the Awami League from power to resolve the country's problems and restore democracy. "Let's work in unison to achieve that goal. If we all work together, no one can defeat us."

The BNP Secretary General congratulated the leaders of the newly formed committees of their party's BNP North, South and Jubo Dal.

"We hope that the organisations of the Dhaka south and north city units will be strengthened further under the leadership of their newly formed committees to play a role in defeating this government."