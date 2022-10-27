Govt swallowed foreign reserves: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said the government has swallowed the foreign currency reserves as it created a grave economic crisis in the country through widespread corruption.

Speaking at a rally, he also questioned the justification of spending money from foreign reserves in the construction of Payra Seaport.

"The main reason behind the country's economic crisis is the corruption of the government. You have brought the economy to the brink of collapse by indulging in theft in every sector over the last 14 years," Fakhrul said.

He said BNP has the right to ask the government about where the money from the reserves has gone. "The Prime Minister said no one can chew up the money from the reserves. You (govt) have not chewed it, but you have swallowed money from the reserves."

Slamming the Prime Minister for her remarks that money from reserves went to Payra Seaport, the BNP leader said the reserves money is not meant for the construction of a port.

"Reserves money is supposed to be used to pay bills for imported goods in dollars. Reserves money is also meant for using to tackle a situation when there is an economic crisis in the country," he observed.

Quoting economists and experts, Fakhrul said Payra Seaport will not be productive and viable as it lacks the required navigability for ships to come to the port. "They're now using super dredger for the navigability by spending Tk6,500 crore. You installed the super dredger there creating further scope for theft."

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, BNP's youth wing, arranged the rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, marking its 44th founding anniversary. Thousands of leaders and activists of the party from different areas of the capital joined the rally carrying photos of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister virtually inaugurated some development projects, including capital dredging at Payra, aiming to equip it with better facilities for smooth operations.

Speaking at the programme, the PM said, "Many may wonder where the reserves money went. Money from forex reserves went to Payra Port, procuring food for the people, fertiliser, and meeting the daily needs of people… No one can chew up that money. That is (forex reserves) for the people. We are using that for import and other necessary purposes."

Fakhrul said the government has become unnerved seeing the wave of people towards BNP's recent three divisional rallies.

He said the BNP rallies have made the ruling party so much nervous that it is now trying to stop the opposition's such programmes by enforcing bus and transport strikes using the transport owners. "Don't you be ashamed of yourself? What a coward you are! You're using the unions of the transport owners and workers to call strikes to stop the peaceful rallies of the opposition."

The BNP leader said the government tried to obstruct BNP's rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna by enforcing strikes by the transport owners and workers, but could not resist people from joining BNP's programmes.

He bemoaned that transport strikes have been announced in advance in Rangpur and Barishal to foil BNP's planned rallies in the two divisions.

Fakhrul urged the transport owners to stay with people and not to cause public sufferings by enforcing strikes only to help a "fascist" regime, which has been snatching people's rights.

He alleged that the Awami League government wants to suppress the movement by resorting to shooting and repressive acts. "But the country's people and the youth won't let it happen."

The BNP leader also accused the government of destroying the country's electoral system. "It (govt) has made the Election Commission which the DCs and SPs don't care and they won't be to hold elections."

He categorically said no election will be held in the country without a non-party caretaker government.

Fakhrul urged the government to quit by handing over power to a non-party caretaker government, paving the way for holding a credible election by forming a new election commission.