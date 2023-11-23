Govt surrendering everything to some countries to stay in power: Rizvi

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:46 pm

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
The government is "surrendering everything" to some countries by abandoning its foreign policies just to stay in power, alleged BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

During a virtual press briefing on Thursday (23 November), announcing a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade on 26-27 November, Rizvi addressed the government and said, "This country was built by the sacrifice of so many people's blood. You [the AL govt] have been surrendering everything to some countries to stay in power."

He continued, "You [Awami League] and your government prefer one-sided elections, corruption and money laundering. You will hold a one-sided electoral race." 

He further said the BNP leaders and activists, the country's largest political party, are not able to lead a normal life. "We are having to speak under special circumstances and a disastrous crisis."

Addressing the head of the government, he said, "If you run in the elections, you will run with the law and order forces, election commission and administration created according to your mindset. The people cannot join [with you]... Because you have subjugated the people.

"You [prime minister] put most of the BNP leaders behind bars in false cases. From the grass roots to the central leaders of our party – all have been put in jail. You have used state power to clear the field and run [in the polls] alone. 

"We are a democratic political party, not an underground party. We protest on the streets against all injustices. And you arrest us over this. You have started a festival of arrests… with your vigorous arrest operation," said the BNP leader.

A total of 410 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested nationwide in the last 24 hours, Rizvi claimed during the briefing.

Rizvi also alleged that over 3,000 BNP men have been detained following the election schedule announcement. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in June, had said the BNP would lease out St Martin's Island if it came to power, although she did not name any country.

The statement was criticised by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who claimed the AL was trying to seek help from an outside country as they knew they "would not be able to remain in power."

The widespread belief was that the US was the country which had been offered a lease of St Martin's Island. 

The US Department of State in June rejected all allegations in regard to this matter.

