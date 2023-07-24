Govt surely wants to provoke conflict on 27 July: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the government of scheduling the Jubo League rally on the same day as their program stating that it appears to be a deliberate attempt to create conflict.

In a press conference held at the Naya Paltan central office on Monday (24 July) afternoon, Mirza Fakhrul called on the ruling party to consider changing the date of their rally.

"Ministers of the government have been hurling threats in the last few days," he asserted, calling their language resembled that of terrorists.

Expressing concern over the government's actions, he said, "Clearly they are threatening conflict. But the people of the country remain steadfast despite such challenges."

The BNP leader emphasised the importance of upholding the constitutional right to hold rallies and accused the government of hindering their freedom of speech and right to assembly.

He further claimed that the government's actions have led to an increase in disappearances and murders, which he believes have become a frequent occurrence in the country.

"The people of the country want to be freed from the clasp of this terrible, illegal and monster government. Foreigners too also want free and fair elections in the country," Fakhrul added.

Speaking of the rally venue, he said Dhaka Metropolitan Police has been informed about the rally while hoping that the venue will be finalised by today (24 July).

Mirza Fakhrul at the time urged government officials to support the people's movement, insisting that their cause is centered around the right to vote and is in the interest of the nation.

Earlier on Saturday (22 July), BNP announced a grand rally in the capital on 27 July to press home their one-point demand for a non-partisan polls-time government.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold grand rallies in Dhaka on the same date separately.

In a press release on Sunday (23 July), Jubo League, the youth wing of AL, announced a counter rally on the same day. They will hold their 24 July "Youth Victory" rally on 27 July at the southwest gate of Baitul Mokarram Mosque.

Besides, Awami League and its various organisations are also planning to hold separate programmes on the day depending on the situation, Awami League sources said.