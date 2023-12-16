Govt stripped people of voting rights amidst development talks: Zonayed Saki

Ganosanghati Andolan Coordinator Zonayed Saki talked to the media during a programme on the occasion of the victory day. Photo: TBS

Zonayed Saki, the Coordinator of Ganosanghati Andolan, has expressed dismay over the ongoing struggle for people's right to vote, even 53 years after the nation's independence.

"While discussing development, this government has deprived us of our right to vote. In 1971, our fight to establish voting rights was transformed into a struggle for freedom. The party that spearheaded that movement for freedom has now stripped the country's citizens of their voting rights," he lamented on the occasion of Victory Day.

Following his tribute to the 1971 martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar on Saturday (16 December) morning, Zonayed Saki deplored the unfortunate situation where a nation must fight for voting rights despite decades of independence.

He said, "In 1971, the people of Bangladesh fought for independence, and now they are striving for democracy and the freedom to vote, which was the essence of the liberation war."

Urging reflection on the aspirations and spirit of the liberation war, he asserted, "This farcical election must be halted to facilitate a participatory election environment. First, we must address the prevailing political crises and then reframe the election schedule accordingly."

"People are engaged in a struggle, and the triumph of the people is inevitable," he added.