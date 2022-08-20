Govt still in power at mercy of India: Fakhrul

The recent statement made by the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen proves that the incumbent government is still in power at the mercy of India, says BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"The foreign minister did not even change his statement, instead backed it up with another one. Those who seek shelter from other countries have no right to rule this country," he added.

The BNP senior leader made the remarks during a human chain programme organised by the University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) in front of the National Press Club Dhaka on Saturday morning.

The demonstration was held to protest against load sheddings, fuel price hike, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and for the immediate release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Demanding a proper explanation of the foreign minister's controversial statement, he said, "This government is a robber's government. They have zero connection with the people.

"They have destroyed the sovereignty of the country."

Fakhrul claimed that the government allowed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to come to Bangladesh due to upcoming general elections.

Earlier, the UN human rights delegation, that wanted to come to Bangladesh, was refused entry, he added.

"They [the government] granted the UN rights chief's visit as the national polls are near. But each of her programmes was monitored. She was not allowed to speak with the victims of enforced disappearance."

"Not so much importance was given when we raised the issue of enforced disappearances earlier.

"But the matter received international attention when the UN addressed it in their annual human rights report," the BNP general secretary added.

Foreign Minister Momen, while addressing a Janmashtami programme in JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on 18 August, said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever was necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," Momen said.

His statement created a stir in the political arena, drawing flak from the BNP which said the government has resorted to foreign countries to survive.

The foreign minister, however, claimed that his statement came out wrongly in the media. He has also alleged that the speech has been spread on purpose.

He comes under fire days after being lambasted over his comment that people in Bangladesh are in heaven compared to those in other countries amid the global recession.

Momen was also criticised earlier for making gratuitous and objectionable statements.