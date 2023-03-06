Govt staged Panchagarh clash to arrest BNP men: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government staged the Panchagarh clash to arrest BNP leaders and activists ahead of the next general election.

"Awami League is playing its old game of filing false cases and arresting leaders again to make BNP devoid of leadership ahead of the election," said Mirza Fakhrul at the party chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan area Monday (6 March).

He said the government has now taken a project to make the election field empty by giving false and ghost cases against BNP leaders and activists.

"It won't be possible this time as the country's people and BNP have taken to the streets. The government will be overthrown through a mass uprising," he warned.

He said, for example 100 BNP leaders and activists are being named in "false and ghost" cases while accusing 1,000-1,500 unidentified others.

As a result, whenever a BNP leader or activist walks out of jail securing bail they get arrested in another case.

He referred to BNP's Voluntary Affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu who was rearrested at the jail gate when he was walking out of the prison on bail.

"The old game is here again. There is a business of making money centring the cases. In fact, the process has become a repressive one and the country has become a police state," the BNP leader observed.

Referring to the Panchagarh incident, Fakhrul said, "This is not an isolated incident. BNP men are being accused and their houses are being raided by setting up such incidents."

Fakhrul also expressed concern about many BNP leaders including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi who has been going through inhumane torture in jail.

He claimed that Rizvi fell seriously ill in Keraniganj Jail being subjected to "political vengeance."

He alleged that the government and the jail authorities are not taking steps to ensure proper treatment of Rizvi, who has been suffering from various diseases including diabetes, high blood pressure, lung complications, and heart disease.

Fakhrul noted that Rizvi cannot walk without the help of others or climb stairs alone as he was shot in the chest and legs during the anti-Ershad movement.

"He [Rizvi] needs a stick to move. In such a situation, he is being made to stand in a prison van [which does not have seats] while being transported from Keraniganj prison to the court in Old Dhaka, which is a long way. He is brought to court almost every day in such a condition. This is a violation of human rights. It is a reflection of the will of the ruling party," he observed.