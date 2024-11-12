Govt should be given rational time for reforms: Fakhrul

BSS
12 November, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 06:11 pm

Govt should be given rational time for reforms: Fakhrul

The present government should be more careful in appointing advisers, as no dubious person could be appointed as adviser, he says

BSS
12 November, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 06:11 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS

The interim government should be given reasonable time for carrying out reforms, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (12 November). 

"Rational time should be given to the government for reforms. We have to show patience so that the government can conduct all the reforms in a peaceful and disciplined manner. Don't take everything politically rather problems should be resolved through dialogue," he made the remarks while inaugurating Shaheed Zia Smriti Football Tournament as the chief guest in Barobari area of Lalmonirhat district.

"The present government should be more careful in appointing advisers, as no dubious person could be appointed as adviser." he added.

Fakhrul further alleged that the fascist Awami League government has taken the country almost to destruction through massive corruption and irregularities.

Lalmonirhat district BNP President and Central Organising Secretary Ahsan Habib Dulu presided over the inaugural function while Bangladesh Football Federation President Tabith Awal, former captain of national football team and Dhaka North City BNP Aminul Islam, among others were present.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

