Govt reviewing BNP's 10-point demand: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said though there is nothing new in the 10-point demand of BNP, the government is reviewing the demands whether any of them can be accepted.

"There is nothing new in BNP's 10-point demand . . . all are old, despite that we are reviewing the demands whether there is any issue that can be accepted," he said while speaking virtually from his Dhaka residence at the triennial council of the party's Chuadanga district unit.

He said BNP had a plan to bring the life to a standstill in the capital on December 10, but now BNP itself became paralyzed. BNP lawmakers also stepped down (from Jatiya Sangsad) but it was a big mistake, they would realize it soon, he added.

Chuadanga district AL president heroic freedom fighter Solaiman Haq Joarder Chhelun presided over the council held at the Chuadanga town football ground.

Obaidul Quader said Awami League is a traditional political party in the subcontinent and only this party practices democracy, which is absent in all other political parties in the country.

Game will be played against all evil forces, he said, adding that Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will have to be brought to power again facing all movements for building a 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Awami League presidium member Kazi Jafar Ullah opened the council by hoisting national and party flags, releasing balloons and garlanding the portrait of Bangabandhu. Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretary BM Mozammel Haq, central committee members Amirul Alam Milon, MP, Parveen Jaman Kalpana and Gloria Sarker Jharna, MP, and district Awami League general secretary Azadur Islam Azad, spoke at the opening session.

The original headline of BSS has been modified.