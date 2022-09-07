Govt repressing opposition activists to foil movement: BNP

BNP on Wednesday alleged that the government is harshly suppressing opposition politicians by attacking their peaceful programmes against the price hike of fuel and essential items.

"Our programmes are on across the country protesting the increase in the prices of daily essentials and fuel. But the law enforcers are mercilessly attacking and torturing our leaders and activists to thwart the movement", said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Rizvi was talking to reporters after paying a floral homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at his grave together with leaders of the newly formed convening committee of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's Dhaka south city unit.

He said many leaders and workers have been injured by the attacks while some of them have lost their eyes, and some have been crippled.

"As you know, three lives have been lost in police firing. Besides, false cases have been filed against hundreds of our leaders and activists, forcing many of them to leave their houses, villages and areas (to avoid arrest)….What offence have they committed? Holding rallies is a universal democratic right," the BNP leader said.

He said the price of eggs has again marked a sharp rise while the prices of every food item like vegetables, pulses and rice have also increased. "Is it unfair to protest against the increase in the price of commodities? The role of a responsible opposition party is to protest against it by mobilising people."

The BNP leader said whenever their party tries to raise its voice against the rise in prices of essential commodities, the government comes up with harsh repressive acts, letting loose the law enforcers against their leaders and workers.

He said the law enforcers have continued their brutal attacks on BNP's rallies across the country. "Our protest rally was attacked by police in Lalpur of Natore yesterday (Tuesday). Every day you're seeing the incidents of bloodshed and the incidents of brutal attacks on BNP leaders and workers."

Rizvi said the government has stanched people's all democratic rights and the freedom of expression only to cling to power.

About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India tour, he said she went to the neighbouring country when people are going through immense suffering amid a famine-like situation. "But you (PM) have not been able to sign the Teesta deal and realise a fair share of waters from our different common rivers."

He wondered whether Hasina went to India to get its blessings for staying in power by sacrificing the country's interests.