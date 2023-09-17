Govt 'plotting to kill' Khaleda by restricting her treatment abroad: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday (17 September) addressing a brief rally before the 'Youth Road March' of the party’s three associate bodies at Bogra Hatkhola grounds. Photo: UNB

The BNP has alleged that the government has been "plotting to kill" party chief Khaleda Zia by not allowing her to go abroad for treatment.

"A popular leader of the country, who has been fighting for democracy throughout her life, is facing death at a hospital today after being convicted in a false case. No arrangements have been made for her treatment, even though doctors have clearly said she urgently needs a liver transplant which is not possible without sending her abroad," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday (17 September) while addressing a brief rally before the 'Youth Road March' of the party's three associate bodies at Bogra Hatkhola grounds.

"The government has been informed repeatedly. Her family told them, we told them. But she [Sheikh Hasina] is not willing to listen," said Fakhrul.

The BNP leader demanded immediate release of Khaleda Zia and permission to send her abroad for her medical treatment, adding, "The government will have to take full responsibility [of anything that happens to Khaleda] if it fails to do so."

The BNP secretary general also alleged that the government has been filing cases against party leaders and activists again so that they cannot participate in the election.

"Our message is crystal clear; it is a one-point demand. [You] resign, dissolve parliament, and hold elections under a non-party neutral government. Today, all the political parties of Bangladesh have united. Let us unite with the people and remove this monstrous government and establish a true people's government," he said.

"I want to give this message to the people of Bangladesh from today's rally: let's wake up and defeat them. Establish democracy," Fakhrul said.

He also expressed concern over rising commodity prices, saying, "You steal and then claim prices have been fixed; it is not acceptable. The prices of essentials like rice, pulse, oil, salt, and potatoes have skyrocketed, making it difficult for people to feed their families."

The youth road march announced by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Jatiyatabadi Swachchasebak Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal started at 11:30 am from Bogura to Rajshahi. The road march will go from Rajshahi to Shantahar, Naogaon, and will end with a rally.

Rashed Iqbal Khan, acting president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, presided over the programme, and Jubo Dal acting secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton, Rajib Ahsan, and Chhatra Dal general secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel jointly conducted the rally.

Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Swachchasebak Dal President SM Jilani, and others spoke at the programme.