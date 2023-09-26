Govt plotting to remove Khaleda from earth: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the ruling Awami League government is "conspiring to remove Begum Khaleda Zia from the earth forever" by depriving her of proper treatment abroad.

Speaking at a leaflet distribution programme today, the BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina is afraid of Khaleda Zia's popularity.

Rizvi said, "When Sheikh Hasina fell ill during her imprisonment in the 1/11 government's tenure, she sought medical treatment abroad.

"Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim also received medical treatment abroad. Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Haji Salim have gone abroad for medical reasons. So, the question arises: why can't Khaleda Zia do the same now?

"The law minister is showing us the law. The 'boat symbol law' is currently in effect in the country and it is not people-friendly. It can be likened to the draconian Bakshal law."

Claiming that there is a terrible famine ongoing in the country, Rizvi pointed out that people are grappling with extreme hardships and struggling to make ends meet.

"Why have fuel and fertiliser prices been increased? The prime minister cited international pressure as the reason for this hike. However, when the United States calls for fair elections, she asserts that she will not bow down to external pressures," he said.

The people of the country are not able to eat, the middle class who cannot ask anything from anyone are crying silently, Rizvi said, alleging "the government is syndicate friendly."

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal organised the programme in front of the BNP central office in Nayapaltan demanding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.