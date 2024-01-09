Govt playing with people's voting rights: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

Govt playing with people's voting rights: Rizvi

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:59 pm
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a brief rally in Dhaka on 9 January. Photo: TBS
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a brief rally in Dhaka on 9 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the government is playing with people's voting rights. 

"The people have boycotted the polls. The government is playing with the voting rights of the people," he said while distributing leaflets calling on the countrymen to join BNP's non-cooperation movement near Kamalapur railway on Tuesday (9 January).

At that time, Rizvi said countrymen and common people boycotted the election and thanked them for it. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BNP has called for the cancellation of the 12th Jatita Sangsad (JS) polls, deeming it a "dummy and a farce".

The party has called for movement for two days to press home its demands for cancelling the election. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh National Election / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

5h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

5h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

1h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

2h | Videos
Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

15h | Videos
41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

18h | Videos