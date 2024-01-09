Govt playing with people's voting rights: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a brief rally in Dhaka on 9 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the government is playing with people's voting rights.

"The people have boycotted the polls. The government is playing with the voting rights of the people," he said while distributing leaflets calling on the countrymen to join BNP's non-cooperation movement near Kamalapur railway on Tuesday (9 January).

At that time, Rizvi said countrymen and common people boycotted the election and thanked them for it.

BNP has called for the cancellation of the 12th Jatita Sangsad (JS) polls, deeming it a "dummy and a farce".

The party has called for movement for two days to press home its demands for cancelling the election.