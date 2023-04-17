Govt playing with fire, burning people's hope: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
17 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:24 pm

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch
Accusing the government of playing with fire, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday warned that the ruling party must pay a heavy price for the "arranged" incidents of market fire.

"The government has now started playing with fire. On one hand, they're setting fire to the markets, on the other, they're burning all the hopes and aspirations of people," he said.

Speaking at an Iftar party, the BNP leader said the market fire incidents are happening as part of the government's well-orchestrated plan. "That's why I say they have started playing with fire."

He said the government would not be able to make any gain by playing with fire. "Rather, you (the ruling party) will suffer the most".

Ganatantra Mancha, a coalition of seven opposition parties which are carrying out simultaneous movement with BNP, arranged the Iftar party at a city hotel.

Fakhrul slammed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her directives to look into whether "arson, terrorism by BNP-Jamaat" is behind the recent fire incidents in different markets, including the New Supermarket one.

He said the traders clearly said the fire originated while the employees of the city corporation were demolishing the foot-over Bridge in front of the market.

Stating the country's people have been staying in a suffocating situation due to misrule by the current regime, the BNP leader said there is no alternative to establishing a government of people by ousting Awami League from power through a united movement.

Fakhrul said they together with many other opposition parties have launched a movement to materialise the dreams of the Liberation War and restore people's voting and other democratic rights.

"We want to say one thing to the people that we all have to stand up and put up a resistance together against this government which has destroyed all our dreams, and achievements. A true government of the people and a Parliament of the people must be formed," he observed.

He called upon all opposition parties to get united and take part in the ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy.

"We would like to say it clearly that the people of this country want their rights back. They also want to get back their minimum right to vote and elect representatives," Fakhrul said.

