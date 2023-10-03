Govt to pay high price for delay in releasing Khaleda Zia: Khasru

BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury spoke at a brief rally in Rajbari before starting the party’s Faridpur divisional road march on Tuesday (3 October). Photo: TBS

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said the government would have to pay a high price for any delay in releasing party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Speaking at a brief rally in Rajbari before starting the party's Faridpur divisional road march today, the BNP leader reiterated the call for allowing Khaleda Zia to seek treatment abroad.

"Khaleda Zia has been jailed on false charges and out of fear that her popularity would spell the end of the illegitimate government. She was denied treatment and pushed to the brink of death. People have woken up and are demanding the government's downfall through mass movement," Khasru said.

The people of Faridpur have been taking to the streets to defend the democratic and constitutional rights of all Bangladeshis, he said, adding, "In the coming days, it is imperative for everyone to unite and participate in this movement whenever the call arises."

He further said, "America's visa policy has deeply unsettled the government. No matter how much they tried to justify this visa policy, they are affected by it."

Khasru went on to say that whoever is directly or indirectly involved in vote rigging will fall under the visa policy.

BNP leaders and activists from various parts of Faridpur participated in the road march, urging the government to accept the one-point demand of the party.