Govt to pay high price for delay in releasing Khaleda Zia: Khasru

Politics

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Govt to pay high price for delay in releasing Khaleda Zia: Khasru

The people of Faridpur have been taking to the streets to defend the democratic and constitutional rights of all Bangladeshis, he said

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 06:38 pm
BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury spoke at a brief rally in Rajbari before starting the party’s Faridpur divisional road march on Tuesday (3 October). Photo: TBS
BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury spoke at a brief rally in Rajbari before starting the party’s Faridpur divisional road march on Tuesday (3 October). Photo: TBS

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said the government would have to pay a high price for any delay in releasing party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Speaking at a brief rally in Rajbari before starting the party's Faridpur divisional road march today, the BNP leader reiterated the call for allowing Khaleda Zia to seek treatment abroad.

"Khaleda Zia has been jailed on false charges and out of fear that her popularity would spell the end of the illegitimate government. She was denied treatment and pushed to the brink of death. People have woken up and are demanding the government's downfall through mass movement," Khasru said.

The people of Faridpur have been taking to the streets to defend the democratic and constitutional rights of all Bangladeshis, he said, adding, "In the coming days, it is imperative for everyone to unite and participate in this movement whenever the call arises." 

He further said, "America's visa policy has deeply unsettled the government. No matter how much they tried to justify this visa policy, they are affected by it."

Khasru went on to say that whoever is directly or indirectly involved in vote rigging will fall under the visa policy.

BNP leaders and activists from various parts of Faridpur participated in the road march, urging the government to accept the one-point demand of the party.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / BNP leader Amir Khasru / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

6h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

6h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

12h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

2h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

2h | TBS World
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

1h | TBS Science
Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

4h | Corporate Talks