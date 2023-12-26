Govt organising sham election, says BNP's Nazrul Islam Khan

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan spoke to to journalists while distributing leaflets calling to boycott the election, 26 December. Photo: TBS

The government is organising a sham election with party men being the only candidates, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said.

"People have no opportunity to choose their representatives. No matter who is voted for, they will be a government party member or a supporter of the government," he said while distributing leaflets calling on the people to join BNP's non-cooperation movement and boycott the election in the capital's Motijheel area on Tuesday (26 December).

At that time, BNP central assistant secretary Mostafizur Rahman Babul, assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu and other leaders were present.

Nazrul Islam Khan said that people do not want an election game where they do not have the opportunity to choose their representatives.

"People have boycotted this election because they don't want it. That is why we have called upon the people," he added.

The BNP leader also said, "Our movement is against a government that has taken away the people's right to vote, cannot control the prices of daily necessities, and is rampant in corruption."

The government is trying to stay in power by any means, Nazrul Islam Khan said.

"The government may hold a farcical election. It doesn't matter because the people of this country will not support them," he added.