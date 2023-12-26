Govt organising sham election, says BNP's Nazrul Islam Khan

Politics

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 01:27 pm

Related News

Govt organising sham election, says BNP's Nazrul Islam Khan

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said that people do not want an election game where they do not have the opportunity to choose their representatives

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 01:27 pm
BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan spoke to to journalists while distributing leaflets calling to boycott the election, 26 December. Photo: TBS
BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan spoke to to journalists while distributing leaflets calling to boycott the election, 26 December. Photo: TBS

The government is organising a sham election with party men being the only candidates, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said.

"People have no opportunity to choose their representatives. No matter who is voted for, they will be a government party member or a supporter of the government," he said while distributing leaflets calling on the people to join BNP's non-cooperation movement and boycott the election in the capital's Motijheel area on Tuesday (26 December).

At that time, BNP central assistant secretary Mostafizur Rahman Babul, assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu and other leaders were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nazrul Islam Khan said that people do not want an election game where they do not have the opportunity to choose their representatives.

"People have boycotted this election because they don't want it. That is why we have called upon the people," he added.

The BNP leader also said, "Our movement is against a government that has taken away the people's right to vote, cannot control the prices of daily necessities, and is rampant in corruption."

The government is trying to stay in power by any means, Nazrul Islam Khan said. 

"The government may hold a farcical election. It doesn't matter because the people of this country will not support them," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

27m | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

47m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

6h | Panorama
The BSP party office in Mirpur-1 is busy designing and printing banners and posters. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

BSP: Islam at heart, ektara in hand

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

3h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

17h | Videos
Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

4h | Videos
Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

6h | Videos