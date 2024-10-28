Govt only busy with president while 'Hasina’s cohorts like Ali Imam' roaming freely: Rizvi

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 09:46 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The interim government is only focusing on the issue of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's removal while many cohorts of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina are roaming freely, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said.

"Ali Imam Majumdar, who played a significant role during 1/11, also served in important positions during Sheikh Hasina's tenure. But you [govt] have made him an adviser. There are many such people, but you don't say anything about these things. Those who supported Hasina are still walking around in good health," Rizvi said today (28 October), taking a jibe at the interim government.

Speaking at a dengue awareness programme in the Azimpur area of the capital, he also said, "If we get more involved in non-work instead of work, create a political vacuum and constitutional vacuum, then people will start speaking out. Why are you [govt] creating complication after complication? Many of Sheikh Hasina's friends are among you but you are not speaking about them."

Speaking about the recent controversy surrounding the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, he said, "Why are we making such a fuss in the country about whether the president stays or not? Why should we bring a crisis in the country? It is not the main issue. We have ousted Sheikh Hasina from the country, and it is our responsibility to bring her cohorts under the law and prosecute them."

Further criticising the government, Rizvi said the government is not speaking out about the media outlets that shamelessly "sat under Sheikh Hasina's feet and legitimised her every misdeed".

"We have seen how Ekattor Television and others lauded Sheikh Hasina. Many prominent journalists and famous media personalities did so too. Why were you not saying anything about them? You are only busy with the president."

Rizvi also slammed the interim government for its failure to control the market and keep the commodity prices within the buying capacity of the lower-income people.

He pointed out that while rice prices are decreasing in various countries, they are rising in Bangladesh.

The BNP leader urged the government to take effective measures to lower the increasing prices of essential commodities, as people are facing serious problems. "Why is there so much uproar over the removal of the President? Why are we complicating matters and creating a crisis in the country? This is not the main issue facing us," he questioned.

Criticising Sheikh Hasina, the BNP leader said she is once again trying to incite violence and bloodshed in Bangladesh from India.

"An audio of Sheikh Hasina's conversation was leaked on Sunday, in which she instructs the Jubo League and Chhatra League to prepare for armed resistance. It means she's issuing threats of bloodshed," he said.

BNP leader also said it is very clear that Sheikh Hasina is making awful comments to trigger violence from a neighbouring country.

"I would say that after the birth of Sheikh Hasina, she's given bitter gourd juice, whereas, in our country, it is customary to feed newborns honey," Rizvi said.

