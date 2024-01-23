Govt is now looking for 'dummy opposition': Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizv said the government is looking for a "dummy opposition" in the parliament.

"This government came to power through a dummy election, now they are looking for a dummy opposition in the parliament," he said during a press conference at BNP's central office in Nayapaltan on Tuesday (23 January).

"A single person's lust for power has rendered the entire electoral system of the country completely unreliable, ineffective and ridiculous. This government has no accountability to the people," he added.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also condemned the killing of a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member by India's Border Security Forces (BSF) at the Jashore border.

"Before this, Bangladeshis used to be killed by the BSF. And now I see, that there is no security for BGB even at the border," he said.

Stating economy of the country is in dire crisis., Rizvi said, "10-15 banks in the country may be declared bankrupt at any time. The government has no money. Bangladesh Bank is printing more and more money. The country's economy is at the bottom. There is a terrible dollar crisis in the country."

He also said Bangladesh has been made a slave of authoritarian countries for its their interests.

"Common people are becoming destitute under the pressure of commodity prices," he added.