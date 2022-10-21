Govt must take full responsibility for any untoward incident in Khulna: Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the government has to take full responsibility if any untoward incident takes place in Khulna divisional rally to be held Saturday (22 October).

"The government has already created a reign of terror centering this rally," the BNP leader said at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office Friday (21October).

He said, "The government is arresting BNP leaders and activists ahead of the rally."

Mirza Fakhrul urged the government not to create any problems in the Khulna rally.

"If any problem arises, the government must take full responsibility," he warns.

He also claimed that a raid was conducted at the house of BNP's standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy Thursday. Nineteen people were arrested from there, he alleged.

"Awami League men are trying to create terror in different ways. I strongly protest against this terror," he said.

The BNP leader also said that the government is suffering from people-phobia.

"They want to run the state without people. It's their disease," he said.

On 27 September, the BNP announced to hold division-level rallies in 10 cities, in protest against the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes in daily essentials and the killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during anti-government protests by the party.

The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a huge gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.