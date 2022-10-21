Govt must take full responsibility for any untoward incident in Khulna: Fakhrul 

Politics

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

Govt must take full responsibility for any untoward incident in Khulna: Fakhrul 

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the government has to take full responsibility if any untoward incident takes place in Khulna divisional rally to be held Saturday (22 October).

"The government has already created a reign of terror centering this rally," the BNP leader said at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office Friday (21October).

He said, "The government is arresting BNP leaders and activists ahead of the rally."

Mirza Fakhrul urged the government not to create any problems in the Khulna rally.

 "If any problem arises, the government must take full responsibility," he warns.

He also claimed that a raid was conducted at the house of BNP's standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy Thursday. Nineteen people were arrested from there, he alleged.

"Awami League men are trying to create terror in different ways. I strongly protest against this terror," he said.

The BNP leader also said that the government is suffering from people-phobia.

"They want to run the state without people. It's their disease," he said.

On 27 September, the BNP announced to hold division-level rallies in 10 cities, in protest against the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes in daily essentials and the killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during anti-government protests by the party.

The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a huge gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Mirza Fakhrul Islam / BNP / BNP rally / BNP divisional rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

4h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

7h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

8h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

2h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

6h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

7h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning