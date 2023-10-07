Govt wants to bring country to its knees by crippling education system: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 05:59 pm

Govt wants to bring country to its knees by crippling education system: Fakhrul

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 05:59 pm
Govt wants to bring country to its knees by crippling education system: Fakhrul

Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (7 October) launched another scathing attack on the ruling Awami League government, saying it had paralysed the education sector through its various misdeeds.

"The education sector is in the worst condition. The government must be changed to save the education sector," he said.

"No teacher is appointed without money and political connections," he said during his address at an event at the Institution of Engineering, Bangladesh's auditorium.

Criticising the education minister, he said, "The minister's followers are looting crores of taka through corruption in various educational institutions. Even people on the ministerial level are embezzling crores." 

On Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's latest statement that no country had asked for a caretaker government in Bangladesh, Fakhrul said the matter didn't need to be directly addressed.

"Why does it need to be said? Can't you understand what is being said through everyone's position? A fair election cannot be held under the AL government."

He said business leaders blessed by this government were now in fear due to the American visa policy.

"The fear is evident on Hasina's face…they are now worried about protecting the money they looted," he said. 

Fakhrul said the government had taken away all human rights and created a bubble in the economy. 

"This government must be removed to protect this country. They must be held accountable," he said.

On the PM's statements on Khaleda Zia, he said, "Can the language of a prime minister be so bad? In fact, there is no etiquette among the party. They do not know how to respect anyone."

