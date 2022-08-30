Govt lying about UN report on human rights: BNP 

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 09:08 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the government of lying about the report given by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, during her recent visit to Bangladesh.

While addressing a human chain in front of BNP's central office in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Tuesday, the BNP leader said the government must conduct an impartial investigation into incidents of forced disappearances under the United Nations.

"Otherwise, government high-ups will be brought to book for human rights violations," he commented.  

Hundreds of family members of missing BNP leaders and activists participated in the programme marking the International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearance.

"The head of the UN Human Rights Commission came a few days ago and told government ministers that human rights are being violated in Bangladesh and cases of disappearances are happening. An independent commission is needed for an impartial investigation," Fakhrul said.

"She also said it is the government's responsibility to look into whether any of the army who work in UN peacekeeping missions are involved in human rights violations," he said, adding that these hints and words are not trivial.

The UN high commissioner for human rights clearly stated in her press conference that Bangladesh is violating human rights, while our government is claiming that she said nothing of the sort, the BNP leader said, adding that the government is running the state by intimidation and murder.

Addressing the human chain, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Those involved in the murders and incidents of forced disappearance have been identified in the country, as well as abroad. This is why sanctions have been imposed on some RAB officials of Bangladesh. They will be brought to justice no matter where they go to hide."

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, and other senior leaders of the party also spoke at the event.

Khulna BNP's programme faces police obstruction

BNP's human chain programme, marking the International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearance, in front of the party office on KD Ghosh Road in Khulna city on Tuesday morning, faced police obstruction.

When leaders and activists started to gather in front of the party office, police dispersed them. 

At one point amid police obstruction, BNP's Khulna metropolitan unit leader Shafiqul Alam Tuhin started delivering a speech as hundreds of activists formed a human chain on the road. 

Convener of Khulna metropolitan unit BNP, Shafiqul Alam Mona, strongly condemned the behaviour of the police in his speech. "Don't be used as a survival tool of the government," he told policemen.

"The tenure of this government is approaching its end. Numerous political leaders and activists have gone missing. Many young lives have been lost. In protest, we wanted to carry out a peaceful human chain but the public-funded police have barred us," he said.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

6h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain's own 'House of the Dragon'

9h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

11h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

8h | Panorama

Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

9m | Videos
NASA ready to make history with Artemis

NASA ready to make history with Artemis

1h | Videos
Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

6h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

8h | Videos

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in 'Munna Bhai 3'?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh's external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries