Govt lying about rail corridor, MoUs with India: Fakhrul

The government is deceiving the people of the country by spreading lies about granting India a rail corridor and the 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed in New Delhi, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged today (1 July).

Speaking to reporters at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, he also accused the government of conspiring to make Bangladesh reliant on India through different anti-state agreements.

"They [the government] have never told the truth to the people of Bangladesh. They have always tried to make people fools by resorting to lies. The meaning of the signed MoUs is that they will make Bangladesh dependent on India within a very short time," Fakhrul said.

He said the most dangerous thing is that the rail corridor the government is granting India will not serve any purpose of Bangladesh.

"They [India] will use our land for their railway tracks. There will be no benefit for Bangladesh there… They have given [India] a partnership in air, land, and waterways. We do not have any objection to the partnership and connectivity. What has Bangladesh gained is the main question. We have not gained anything," the BNP leader observed.

Fakhrul said Bangladesh also still did not get a fair share of water from the Teesta and other common rivers.

"The border killings have not stopped. No step has been taken to reduce the trade deficit. So, we're speaking the truth about the MoUs. We're not hatching any conspiracy. Rather, the illegal regime is plotting to make Bangladesh dependent on others," he said.

Earlier, Fakhrul, together with the new office bearers of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, paid homage to Zia by placing wreaths at his grave.

They also offered a munajat seeking the salvation of Zia's departed soul.

Fakhrul alleged Awami League has established fascism with one-party rule in Bangladesh by destroying all the machinery.

He said the country's people are now not getting justice due to the lack of the rule of law.

"People are also going through ordeals due to financial constraints. Overall, Bangladesh has become a failed state."

He said the pro-BNP lawyers today took a vow by paying homage to Zia for making the highest sacrifice for the restoration of the rule of law and democracy.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said their party is always against any form of local and international terrorism and militancy.

He, however, alleged that the Awami League government has been harassing its opponents and jailing them in the name of curbing militancy.