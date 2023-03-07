Govt 'looted' country's election system: Nazrul

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Tuesday alleged that the Awami League government has 'looted' the electoral system of the country.

"We have got the right to elect our government through the great Liberation War. May Allah give us back that right and achievement as those have been looted by the current government," he said.

Nazrul made the remarks while speaking at a milad mahfil arranged by BNP at its Nayapaltan central office on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune that is being observed tonight (Tuesday night) across the country.

He bemoaned that the country's resources are being looted almost openly and a huge amount of money is being siphoned off abroad from Bangladesh.

"We'll pray tonight to Allah to free us from misrule, bad governance, repressions, and suppressions," he said.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, urged the country's people to pray for their party's leaders and activists who have been subjected to enforced disappearance, killing, and repressive acts.

He said the country's people are going through serious ordeals due to misrule, corruption, and repression of the government.

The BNP leader expressed hope that the country's people will get rid of the shackles of current despotic rule under the leadership of their party.

Nazrul claimed that the party's chairperson Khaleda Zia has been "unjustly imprisoned" by the government and prayed to Allah for her unconditional release so that she can again serve the country and its people.

BNP vice chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, chairperson's adviser Amanullah Aman, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, and assistant office secretaries Taiful Islam Tipu and Abdussattar Patwari, among others, joined the mild mahfil.