Govt inciting violence centring 28 Oct rally: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 06:40 pm

The government is attempting to provoke violence surrounding the 28 October rally in the capital, BNP Joint Senior Secretary General, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly asserted that the rally will be peaceful. However, the government is trying to incite violence," Rizvi said during a press conference today, reiterating the party's position on holding their Saturday rally outside the party office in Nayapaltan.

Before addressing the press, he discussed the DMP's letter suggesting an alternative venue with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"We have clearly informed the DMP that our rally will take place in front of the party office in Nayapaltan," Rizvi announced during the conference.

He said, "The government is attempting to incite violence. They are making threats of violence and announcing that they will carry sticks. Just a few days ago, their general secretary (Obaidul Quader) said the consequences for the BNP will be similar to what Hefazat experienced at Shapla Chattar."

"They are creating a scenario that may lead to casualties through the threat of attacks," he added.

