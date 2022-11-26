No election under party government: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 07:41 pm

No election under party government: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said a new election commission has to be formed under a neutral government otherwise no one will join the next election.

Reiterating BNP's stance on caretaker government, Fakhrul said, "The Awami League came to power in 2014 by stealing votes and in 2018 by stuffing ballot boxes the night before the election. They are contemplating to hold the next election the same way. But this time it will not be allowed to happen."

"They have filed cases against all, just the way Khaleda Zia was imprisoned and Tarique Rahman was sued. They have imprisoned the whole country," said Fakhrul while addressing BNP's divisional rally in Cumilla on Saturday (26 November).

The BNP leader said, "This rally is for Khaleda Zia's release, withdrawal of all false cases against 35 lakh people including Tarique Rahman." 

Remembering the slain party men, Fakhrul said, "They killed our brothers, our sons for no reason. There is a fire of mourning all over Bangladesh. The people of the country want the downfall of this tyrannical government."

He also claimed that the ruling Awami League continued raiding the houses of BNP leaders and lawsuits against party men to thwart the 10 December rally in Dhaka.

He said the government initially refused to allow BNP to hold the rally inside Dhaka. They then offered Purbachal and are now talking about Suhrawardy."

Fakhrul said they would not change their decision to hold the rally in Naya Paltan in front of the party office. 

Criticising the government for the recent price hike of electricity, Fakhrul said, "The government has increased prices of every commodities. There is not a single thing that's price has not been increased. But the public's salary has not been increased. Only the ruling party has made their fortune." 

Fakhrul also claimed that some Tk86 lakh crore have been smuggled out of the country in the last 10 years, keeping the question of who was in power during the said period. 

Referring to the depleting reserves, Fakhrul said, "The government itself has eaten up the reserves not by chewing but swallowing."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Awami League (AL) / price hike

