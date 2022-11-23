Govt helping BNP to make Dhaka rally a success: Info minister

Politics

UNB
23 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 03:53 pm

Related News

Govt helping BNP to make Dhaka rally a success: Info minister

The information minister asks AL people to stay alert on 10 December as he says Purbachal, not Nayapaltan, could be the venue

UNB
23 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 03:53 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday asked the members of the ruling Awami League (AL) to stay alert during the upcoming rally in Dhaka by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 10 December.

"BNP has been demanding resignation of the government for 12 years. We know what may happen on 10 December as we've seen their recent divisional rallies. The number of people who attended the rallies is nothing compared with the number of people who attended our party programmes at district level," Hasan said.

The minister added that the government is trying their best so that BNP can organise their programmes peacefully.

"We couldn't hold any political programmes when BNP was in power. We had to sustain grenade attacks, while no such incident has happened during BNP's programmes under our rule. It has been possible because the government has ensured security for them," he said.

He also said that Purbachal, not Nayapaltan, is the perfect place for BNP's upcoming divisional rally in Dhaka.

"Even if we block all the roads adjacent to BNP's Nayapaltan office, no more than 50,000 people can gather there. But BNP is saying that millions will join their Dhaka rally. There is no place inside Dhaka city, which can accommodate such a huge number of people except Purbachal. That's why BNP will have to organise their rally there if they want to make it successful," Hasan said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

3h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

5h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How much is the total cost of Qatar World Cup?

How much is the total cost of Qatar World Cup?

1h | Videos
How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

4h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

19h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world