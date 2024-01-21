AL believes in one-party rule: Moyeen Khan

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 08:18 pm

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan speaks at a discussion meeting in the capital on Sunday (21 January). Photo: Collected
BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan speaks at a discussion meeting in the capital on Sunday (21 January). Photo: Collected

BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan alleged on Sunday the ruling Awami League does not believe in plural democracy. 

"Awami League turned multi-party democracy into Bakshal and BNP transformed Bakshal into a multi-party democracy. This is the difference between Awami League and BNP," he remarked while addressing as the chief guest a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal organised the discussion meeting marking BNP founder President Ziaur Rahman's 88th birth anniversary.

Moyeen Khan asserted that none can erase the true history of Bangladesh, despite repeated attempts to do so.

The BNP leader reiterated his party's claim that Ziaur Rahman was the pronouncer of the Liberation War - a claim which the AL, some left-leaning parties and historians differ.

Recalling Zia's role in Bangladesh politics, Moyeen Khan said the country's development was actually commenced by Ziaur Rahman through his roles to improve remittance inflow and the garment industry, which Bangladesh now boasts of.

Despite holding the 7 January national elections, the government has no ground under its feet, Moyeen Khan stated, also expressing doubt over whether the Sheikh Hasina's government will be able to complete its full tenure.

Moyeen Khan / BNP / Awami League government

