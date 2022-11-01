Govt has failed to stockpile food grain for emergency situation: BNP 

Criticising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comment on the risk of famine next year, BNP central leaders have said the government has failed to stockpile enough food grain for emergency situation.

In its national standing committee meeting held Monday (31 October), BNP leaders also condemned arrests of leaders and activists and the filing of false cases against them, said a press release.

"In the meeting, deep concern was expressed as the import of food grains has decreased by about 37% in the last four months. The meeting felt that food safety is under extreme threat due to the unprecedented corruption, indifference and incompetence of the government's Food Ministry and food division," it read.

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting.

Earlier on 13 October, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh must grow food in every inch of land, go for savings and practice austerity to avert a famine that international organisations fear may grip the world in 2023.

The meeting members protested the alleged attacks of Awami League activists on their leaders and workers in the divisional rallies held recently.

In addition, they alleged that the government instructed bus owners and workers to go on transport strike in a bid to thwart divisional rallies and denounced intolerable suffering caused to public through it.

BNP leaders claimed that imports are being hampered as traders are unable to open LCs for imports due to dollar crunch due to spending on unnecessary projects due to corruption.

BNP Standing Committee members Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Amir Khusru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were present at the meeting.