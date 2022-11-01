Govt has failed to stockpile food grain for emergency situation: BNP 

Politics

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

Govt has failed to stockpile food grain for emergency situation: BNP 

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:13 pm
Govt has failed to stockpile food grain for emergency situation: BNP 

Criticising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comment on the risk of famine next year, BNP central leaders have said the government has failed to stockpile enough food grain for emergency situation. 

In its national standing committee meeting held Monday (31 October), BNP leaders also condemned arrests of leaders and activists and the filing of false cases against them, said a press release. 

"In the meeting, deep concern was expressed as the import of food grains has decreased by about 37% in the last four months. The meeting felt that food safety is under extreme threat due to the unprecedented corruption, indifference and incompetence of the government's Food Ministry and food division," it read. 

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting. 

Earlier on 13 October, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh must grow food in every inch of land, go for savings and practice austerity to avert a famine that international organisations fear may grip the world in 2023.

The meeting members protested the alleged attacks of Awami League activists on their leaders and workers in the divisional rallies held recently. 

In addition, they alleged that the government instructed bus owners and workers to go on transport strike in a bid to thwart divisional rallies and denounced intolerable suffering caused to public through it. 

BNP leaders claimed that imports are being hampered as traders are unable to open LCs for imports due to dollar crunch due to spending on unnecessary projects due to corruption. 

BNP Standing Committee members Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Amir Khusru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were present at the meeting.

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

10h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

11h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

13h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

2h | Videos
Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

2h | Videos
Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

3h | Videos
Best sports shop in Dhaka

Best sports shop in Dhaka

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due