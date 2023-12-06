Govt giving strange statements about BNP’s intentions for 10 Dec programme: Rizvi

The government ministers are giving peculiar statements about the BNP supposedly hatching conspiracies to create anarchy across the country on the Human Rights Day on 10 December, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"Ministers frequently give such statements. It is the Awami League which creates the drama of militants and sabotage," he said in a virtual briefing on Wednesday (6 December).

Earlier in the day, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the BNP was planning to create more violence across the country on Human Rights Day with the help of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

"Having failed in their movement due to lack of public involvement, they now want to carry on through acts of sabotage," Quader said.

Rizvi alleged that the AL has recruited a few expelled BNP leaders in exchange for financial incentives.

"The Awami League has evolved into a party that often seeks to attract leaders from other parties into their fold. Yet, those committed to the principles of the BNP couldn't be easily swayed," he said.

Speaking after a march in Rajshahi this morning, Rizvi said the current government would "fall this month, just like the one led by dictator Ershad".

"On 6 December 1990, dictator Ershad was forced to resign in the face of public outrage. This government will not be able to survive as well. They will fall in the month of victory [December]," he said.