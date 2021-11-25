Govt forms 3-member mayoral panel for Gazipur City Corporation

The government has formed a three-member mayoral panel for Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) today.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry's Public relations officer (PRO) confirmed it to The Business Standard.

The move came just few hours before minister Tajul Islam's announcement on whether Zahangir Alam can legally remain as Gazipur City Corporation mayor or not.

The ruling Awami League expelled its Gazipur city unit general secretary and city mayor Zahangir Alam for life over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

There was also allegations against Zahangir about solely controlling everything in the city corporation.

For instance, he had not formed a three-member mayor panel in accordance with the city law even after three years of taking the charge. Many alleged that he has not done so for his own benefit.