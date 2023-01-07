Govt forced Abdus Sattar to take part in elections: Rumeen Farhana

BNP leader Barrister Rumeen Farhana said today the participation of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls is "very disappointing".

"The government pressured Sattar into taking part in the by-polls," said Rumeen Farhana who among six other BNP lawmakers resigned from the parliament on a 10-point demand including the step down of the ruling government.

"The government wants to make the resignations controversial in any way possible and has done it successfully by bringing him (Abdus Sattar) into the election," she said in a meeting held at the residence of BNP Central Committee Economic Affairs Secretary Khaled Hossain Mahbub Shyamal on Saturday (January 07) in Brahmanbaria.

The meeting was held to discuss the party's 10-point demands and its state reforms plan announced earlier this month.

BNP expelled Abdus Sattar after he collected nomination papers to contest as an independent candidate in the Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) by-elections which has been vacant since he resigned last month.

The by-election for the seat will be held on 1 February.