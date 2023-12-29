Govt fears losing in a fair election: Moyeen Khan

BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan addresses the inaugural function of the biannual council of a faction of the BFUJ at the National Press Club on 29 December 2023. Photo: UNB

BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan on Friday alleged the Awami League government is not willing to hold a fair election only because of its fear of losing power.

"Awami League fears it'll get defeated if a fair and impartial election is held now in Bangladesh. That's why they are not arranging a free and fair election. That's the main reason, no matter who says what," he said.

He made the remarks while addressing the inaugural function of the biannual council of a faction of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) at the Jatiya Press Club.

The BNP leader questioned the ruling Awami League as to why it is so afraid of a fair and credible election if it believes in the power of the people. "Hold the election fairly and impartially this time, then you will see the people of Bangladesh may happily vote for you again in the next fair and neutral election."

He urged the ruling party to do politics understanding the character and psychological traits of the people of Bangladesh.

Though the election is eight days away, Dr Moyeen thinks the government still has time to hold a political dialogue with the political parties to resolve the political crisis and find a way to hold a credible and participatory election in the country.

"January 7 is still far away...hold talks to get out of this violent confrontational politics. I am requesting you as you are in the government. So, it's your responsibility to take the key decisions in this regard," he said.

The BNP leader also said the political parties must return to the principle of peaceful coexistence avoiding conflict for the sake of the country and the restoration of democracy.

Dr Moyeen, also a former information minister, said the media can play a very strong role in holding the government accountable to the country's people.

"The newspaper is called the Fourth State...newspapers are so important in the modern world. The major duty of the media is to hold those who run the country accountable to the people. For this reason, all governments across the world fear the media," he observed.

The BNP leader also said media outlets are more powerful than the government as they can ensure the fall of any administration using their pens.

Accusing the government of gagging the media, he called upon the journalists to get united removing division and conflict among them to ensure press freedom.