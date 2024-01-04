Govt to face crushing defeat on 7 Jan: Moyeen Khan

BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan speaks at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on 4 January. Photo: UNB

BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan on Thursday (4 January) alleged that the government will suffer a crushing defeat through the 'dummy' election on 7 January.

"The government is thinking of a victory on 7 January. The reality is that Awami League will suffer a severe defeat in Bangladesh on 7 January," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also said Awami League which claims to be a pro-independence force, is walking on the wrong path. "If they continue to walk on the wrong path, they will be thrown into the dustbin of history." You (AL) should realise this bitter truth."

Bangladesh Smmalita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against the 12th parliamentary polls billed for 7 January.

Later, Moyeen, a BNP standing committee member, along with the leaders and different professional bodies distributed leaflets among the pedestrians urging them to boycott the election.

He called upon the government to come to the right path to restore peace in the country by cancelling the election, and dissolving the parliament and the cabinet. "You won't be able to suppress the 18 crore people of Bangladesh with bullets, sound grenades and tear gas. So come to the path of negotiation, come to the path of peace."

The BNP leader said 63 political parties, including the BNP, are boycotting the election as they believe in liberal, democratic and peaceful politics. "That's why I am calling upon the government to come back from the wrong path. Try to learn how to respect the opinion of the people of the country. You claim that you are the pro-Liberation War forces. If that is the case, why have you sacrificed democracy?"

He said both the people of Bangladesh and the foreigners have no confidence in the 7-January election.

Moyeen said journalists from different international media came to Dhaka to present how a so-called election is being held in Bangladesh through their reports.

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets, containing BNP's call for boycotting Sunday's election, near Uttara Rajuk School in the morning.

Talking to reporters there, he said only the Awami League leaders and workers, not the common voters, will go to the polling stations on Sunday, no matter what strategies the government resorts to.

"The government thought it would show the democratic world that a fair election was taking place by showing dummy candidates...but it has become clear to the democratic world that a stage-managed election is being held in Bangladesh," the BNP leader said.

Rizvi said the government will not be able to stay in power by holding a dummy election using the state machinery.

"The consequences will not be good if you (govt) push the country towards danger. People will boycott the election and they won't go to the polling stations," he said.